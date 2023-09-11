27 retro pictures of Fulwood in the early 1970s, from cadets at the barracks and local schools to street parties
From Bloody Sunday to Britain joining the EEC, the early ‘70s were a tumultuous time.
By Jack Marshall
Published 11th Sep 2023, 14:14 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 14:15 BST
Here we take a look back at life in Fulwood during that era, so take a look at some of our best archive pictures of the Preston suburb back in the day.
