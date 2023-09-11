News you can trust since 1886
27 retro pictures of Fulwood in the early 1970s, from cadets at the barracks and local schools to street parties

From Bloody Sunday to Britain joining the EEC, the early ‘70s were a tumultuous time.
By Jack Marshall
Published 11th Sep 2023, 14:14 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 14:15 BST

Here we take a look back at life in Fulwood during that era, so take a look at some of our best archive pictures of the Preston suburb back in the day.

Robinson Street, street party, Fulwood Sept 1972

Nichola Marshall, aged eight, of Fulwood Row, Preston, with Hurlston Highlight, a winning entry at Charnock Richard Charity Show

A girl with an ear for good music, Susan Potter, is given a blast on the euphonium by Graham Child, of the band of the Royal Artillery, Woolwich. The band gave a concert at her school, St Cuthbert Mayne, Fulwood, and other venues throughout Preston

Graham Child, of the band of the Royal Artillery, Woolwich showing pupils from St Cuthbert Mayne, Fulwood, his musical instrument. The band gave a concert there and at other venues throughout Preston

