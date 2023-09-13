43 incredible retro pictures of Preston in 1977, from Bing Crosby and Weightwatchers to fighter jets and schools

4 . Preston in 1977

A half century of song and still hitting the high notes. That is the proud record of Preston Cecilian Choral Society as they embark on their Golden Jubilee journey. It is thanks to enthusiasts like the Cecilians that choral singing in Preston has flourished in the past and will continue to do so in the future. Pictured are some of the members being put through their paces Photo: RETRO