43 incredible retro pictures of Preston in 1977, from Bing Crosby and Weightwatchers to fighter jets and schools

Suffice to say there was plenty going on in Preston in 1977...
By Jack Marshall
Published 13th Sep 2023, 15:42 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 15:43 BST

Featuring everything from a visit from Bing Crosby to a handful of less celebrity-tinged everyday happenings, it was quite the year, so check out our best archive pictures from that era.

Panto chorus girls appearing in Goldilocks and Three Bears at the Charter Theatre, Preston. From left: Jane Mitchell, Fulwood, Preston; Debbie Smyth, St Annes; Marie Preston, of Blackpool; Sue Boardman of Grange Park, Blackpool; Debbie Mitchell, Farington Moss, near Preston; Kelly Francis, North Shore, Blackpool

Panto chorus girls appearing in Goldilocks and Three Bears at the Charter Theatre, Preston. From left: Jane Mitchell, Fulwood, Preston; Debbie Smyth, St Annes; Marie Preston, of Blackpool; Sue Boardman of Grange Park, Blackpool; Debbie Mitchell, Farington Moss, near Preston; Kelly Francis, North Shore, Blackpool

Bing Crosby arrives at Preston railway station ahead of his sold-out concert at Preston Guild Hall on September 22, 1977

Bing Crosby arrives at Preston railway station ahead of his sold-out concert at Preston Guild Hall on September 22, 1977

One thousand Lancashire brownies and guides formed a vivid symbolic backcloth to the diamond jubilee celebrations of the guiding movement The 60 year celebrations at Preston North End's football ground marked the growth of the area's guiding movement from 500 members at the birth of 1917 to the present 13,000. About 8,000 guides, brownies and rangers were present. Pictured are some of the Blackpool girls who gave a demonstration of old Lancashire dances

One thousand Lancashire brownies and guides formed a vivid symbolic backcloth to the diamond jubilee celebrations of the guiding movement The 60 year celebrations at Preston North End's football ground marked the growth of the area's guiding movement from 500 members at the birth of 1917 to the present 13,000. About 8,000 guides, brownies and rangers were present. Pictured are some of the Blackpool girls who gave a demonstration of old Lancashire dances

A half century of song and still hitting the high notes. That is the proud record of Preston Cecilian Choral Society as they embark on their Golden Jubilee journey. It is thanks to enthusiasts like the Cecilians that choral singing in Preston has flourished in the past and will continue to do so in the future. Pictured are some of the members being put through their paces

A half century of song and still hitting the high notes. That is the proud record of Preston Cecilian Choral Society as they embark on their Golden Jubilee journey. It is thanks to enthusiasts like the Cecilians that choral singing in Preston has flourished in the past and will continue to do so in the future. Pictured are some of the members being put through their paces

