19 retro pics of Fishergate in Preston's busy city centre down the ages, from its founding to modern shops

From shopping to food, entertainment to business, it all happens on Fishergate.
Published 20th Jun 2023, 12:00 GMT
And so, when it comes to Preston’s city centre, there really is only one place to start, and that’s with Fishergate. So take a look at a few of the best pictures of the area from down the ages...

Fishergate, Preston. Supplied by Trevor Kirkham, Preston Historical Society.

1. Fishergate through the ages

Fishergate, Preston. Supplied by Trevor Kirkham, Preston Historical Society. Photo: Submit

Hundreds of scouts and cubs rallied to the bugle call in Preston town centre for the annual St George's Day parade and service. Colouful green and yellow flags along with Union Jacks provded a bright relief under menacing skies as the parade of 1,100 made its way from the Covered Market along Lancaster Road and Fishergate to the Public Hall for an inter-denominational service

2. Fishergate through the ages

Hundreds of scouts and cubs rallied to the bugle call in Preston town centre for the annual St George's Day parade and service. Colouful green and yellow flags along with Union Jacks provded a bright relief under menacing skies as the parade of 1,100 made its way from the Covered Market along Lancaster Road and Fishergate to the Public Hall for an inter-denominational service Photo: RETRO

These Preston shoppers could not believe their eyes when a skip full of old stock was dumped outside of the Occasions store in Fishergate. The haul included note books, Christmas cards and old pens. They were thrown out the day after the shop closed.

3. Fishergate through the ages

These Preston shoppers could not believe their eyes when a skip full of old stock was dumped outside of the Occasions store in Fishergate. The haul included note books, Christmas cards and old pens. They were thrown out the day after the shop closed. Photo: RETRO

The 200th R.A.F Recruit joins up at Fishergate, Preston in Feb 1975

4. Fishergate through the ages

The 200th R.A.F Recruit joins up at Fishergate, Preston in Feb 1975 Photo: National World

