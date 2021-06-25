These are the Lancashire events and festivals still going ahead this summer and those that are cancelled

With 'Freedom Day' just over three weeks away, we can finally start looking forward to all the exciting events planned for Lancashire this summer

Due to the uncertainty around Covid-19 and ongoing lockdown restrictions, some events have already been cancelled or rescheduled for next year.

But many events have confirmed they are still going ahead, with open-air gigs, music and art festivals, street carnivals, craft fairs and many other shows and attractions ready to keep us entertained this summer.

Still going ahead...

Following on from a hugely successful and safe festival in May, Crafty Vintage will be return to Hoghton Tower this August Bank Holiday with more craft and vintage sellers, traders, performers and entertainers than ever before

Rockprest 2021 - Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27, 2021.

Elvis Celebration 2021 - Friday, July 2 to Sunday, July 4

Rivington Music Festival - Friday, July 16 to Sunday, July 18

Wonderwood on the Farm - Saturday, July 24

The Blackpool Illuminations switch-on will take place on September 3, with 6 miles of festive lights to shine along the Prom until January 3, 2022

Let’s Move Micro Summer Festival - Sunday, July 25

Royal Lancashire Agricultural Show - Friday, July 30 to Sunday, August 1

Preston Garden Party - Saturday, August 14

Prestfest 2021 - Saturday, August 14

Crafty Vintage at Hoghton Tower - Saturday, August 28 to Monday, August 30 (bank holiday weekend)

Blackpool Illuminations Switch-on - Friday, September 3

The British Country Music Festival - Friday, September 3 to Sunday, September 5

Lancashire Game and Country Festival - Saturday, September 11 and Sunday, September 12

Lancashire Encounter Festival - Friday, September 17 to Sunday, September 19

Cancelled until next year...

Leyland Festival - A date has been set for the event to return on June 18, 2022

Beat-Herder 2021 - had been planned for July 15 to July 18, 2021

Blackpool Air Show - had been planned for August 7 and 8, 2021

Kendal Calling - had been planned for July 29 to August 1, 2021

Southport Flower Show - had been planned for August 19 to August 22, 2021