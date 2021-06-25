These are the Lancashire events and festivals still going ahead this summer and those that are cancelled
With 'Freedom Day' just over three weeks away, we can finally start looking forward to all the exciting events planned for Lancashire this summer.
Due to the uncertainty around Covid-19 and ongoing lockdown restrictions, some events have already been cancelled or rescheduled for next year.
But many events have confirmed they are still going ahead, with open-air gigs, music and art festivals, street carnivals, craft fairs and many other shows and attractions ready to keep us entertained this summer.
Still going ahead...
Rockprest 2021 - Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27, 2021.
Elvis Celebration 2021 - Friday, July 2 to Sunday, July 4
Rivington Music Festival - Friday, July 16 to Sunday, July 18
Wonderwood on the Farm - Saturday, July 24
Let’s Move Micro Summer Festival - Sunday, July 25
Royal Lancashire Agricultural Show - Friday, July 30 to Sunday, August 1
Preston's Caribbean Carnival (online only) - Sunday, August 1
Preston Garden Party - Saturday, August 14
Prestfest 2021 - Saturday, August 14
Crafty Vintage at Hoghton Tower - Saturday, August 28 to Monday, August 30 (bank holiday weekend)
Blackpool Illuminations Switch-on - Friday, September 3
The British Country Music Festival - Friday, September 3 to Sunday, September 5
Lancashire Game and Country Festival - Saturday, September 11 and Sunday, September 12
Lancashire Encounter Festival - Friday, September 17 to Sunday, September 19
Cancelled until next year...
Leyland Festival - A date has been set for the event to return on June 18, 2022
Beat-Herder 2021 - had been planned for July 15 to July 18, 2021
Blackpool Air Show - had been planned for August 7 and 8, 2021
Kendal Calling - had been planned for July 29 to August 1, 2021
Southport Flower Show - had been planned for August 19 to August 22, 2021
