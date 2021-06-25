New summer festival plans for Preston revealed

A festival which aims to get Preston moving dances its way to Avenham Park this July.

Let’s Move Micro Summer Festival on July 25 is the launchpad for Preston Moves, a weekly series of community dance sessions designed to improve the city’s physical and mental health.

The festival promises a medley of entertainment, jam-packed with dance, live music and even circus. Expect anything from silent disco to live folk music, from clog dancing to stilt walking.

Let's Move Microfestival is heading to Preston

Local performers include Preston People’s Choir, celebrating its 10th anniversary, and Preston Youth Dance Company featuring talented dancers from across the city and the surrounding area.

Among other performers will be YouTube sensation Granny Griggly with her collection of hats and their stories, and Bush Rush, a Kate Bush style flash mob with their Wuthering Heights dance routine.

There’s also opportunities to watch an aerial dance artist and take part in an Afro-Brazilian workshop.

The festival, funded by Arts Council England, is presented by Lancaster-based LPM Dance, founded 10 years ago by Helen Gould and George Adams. George will be performing his show, Oracle, as part of the event.

Helen said: “The festival is open to everybody. We dance from being babies, we are designed to move and it’s good for our bodies and gives a wonderful sense of wellbeing. Our aim is to provide entertainment and bring people together whatever their ability.”

LPM Dance have particular expertise in using dance to improve health and wellbeing and have specialist training in dance and Parkinson’s Disease, dance and dementia, and dance and movement psychotherapy.

The festival, which also takes place in Fleetwood on July 24, features four separate sessions running from 12pm-7pm with audience numbers limited to 30 per session, to ensure Covid-19 safety.

Each session, on the Melodrome stage, includes professional performances, music, and a workshop with the chance to participate though no pressure will be put on audiences to do so. The sessions are suitable for all ages apart from Oracle which is recommended for anyone aged 16 plus.

Social distancing measures will be in place and people will be encouraged to be tested for Covid before they attend.