Preston's Caribbean Carnival 2021 to be live streamed following delay to England's lockdown easing
Preston's Caribbean Carnival will now be streamed online following the announcement lockdown restrictions in England will be extended by up to four weeks.
The organisers of Preston s Caribbean Carnival have confirmed the event will no longer go ahead in the streets this year.
But the virtual event, which has been planned for August 1, aims to bring everyone together to enjoy a fun day of activities.
There will be live musical performances from local and international DJ’s as well as workshops on how to make carnival collars and tropical cocktails.
Chair Tracey Harris said: "We are very disappointed but rest assured Carnival will return to party and celebrate in the streets once again".
Further details will be announced through social media channels in the coming weeks.
Read More
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.