Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall scoring referred to police by Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle

The controversial scoring of Josh Taylor's win against Jack Catterall has been referred to the police by the Speaker of the House of Commons.

Taylor's split decision win in his undisputed super-lightweight title defence was widely criticised.

"Everyone is disgusted by what's happened - it brings the sport into disrepute," Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Catterall's MP in Chorley, told Sportsmail.

"I have to question why the judges got it so wrong? I have already sent a letter to the police.

"I have spoken to Nadine Dorries, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and the Minister for Sport, Nigel Huddleston - they are both looking into this.

"I also believe that something seriously went on here - whether it was undue influence, one must question why?"

Asked whether Catterall should get another world title shot, Taylor told Sky Sports News: "Of course, I think he deserves it."

Catterall claimed his dreams had been “stolen” after a split decision went the way of undisputed super-lightweight world champion Taylor in Glasgow on Saturday.

A brief statement from British Boxing Board of Control general secretary Robert Smith confirmed the organisation “will be investigating the scoring of this contest and will advise accordingly”.

Catterall put Taylor on the canvas in the eighth round and both boxers were deducted a point each for offences.

There was widespread surprise inside the Hydro arena when it was announced that the Scotsman had won a split decision to hold on to his belts.

Howard Foster scored it 113-112 in favour of Catterall with Victor Loughlin giving the fight to Taylor by the same scoreline and Ian John-Lewis awarding the Prestonpans fighter a 114-111 victory.

Taylor claimed he was the rightful victor but few observers agreed with the decision, which left the fight’s promoter, Boxxer chief executive Ben Shalom, feeling “embarrassed” and “angry”.

Chorley boxer Catterall stormed off when the decision was announced and later claimed he had given Taylor a “lesson”, adding on social media: “Boxing shame on you.”

