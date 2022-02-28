The town’s boxing star looked to have arrived on the big stage in style with a stunning performance against Scotland’s undisputed super-lightweight world champion on Saturday night.

But despite seemingly controlling the contest, knocking down the former Olympian in the eighth round in front of his home fans in Glasgow, Catterall did not have his hand raised for what would have been a life-changing victory.

With almost all observers, ringside and at home, believing the 28-year-old was going to walk out as the WBC, IBF, WBO and WBA champion, two of the three judges somehow scored the contest in favour of Taylor, meaning he escaped with his titles via split decision.

Now Sir Lindsay says he will take up the issue with the sports minister Nigel Huddleston MP.

“It was a disgraceful decision by two of the boxing referees,” he posted on social media. “I will be speaking with the sports minister. The result is a travesty of justice.”

What happens next is not clear although the British Boxing Board of Control are likely to be asked to investigate the scoring.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle is taking up the fight for Jack Catterall

Only Howard Foster gave Catterall the decision by a point, 113-112, while both Ian John-Lewis, 114-11, and Victor Loughlin, 113-112, gave the nod to the home favourite.

An online petition has been launched, entitled ‘Jack Catterall to be crowned champion’, and has attracted more than 10,000 signatures as it continues to be widely shared online.

One bookmaker refunded bets on Catterall and a number of former world champions expressed their disbelief at the call.

Alex Arthur wrote on Twitter: “I’m the proudest Scotsman in history but Jack Catterall was just robbed of a world title there in Scotland. Can’t believe I’m saying that but I have to be honest.”

Liam Smith said: “Thought Jack Catterall won that fight, even without the knock down and point deduction. Crazy.”

Taylor’s former stable-mate Carl Frampton said: “I love Josh. I love Jack. But the wrong man got his hand raised.”