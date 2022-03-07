The fight star seemed to have done more than enough to shock the home crowd in Glasgow and dethrone their man to become undisputed world super-lightweight champion.

But despite a supreme performance over 12 rounds, two of the three judges ruled in favour of Taylor, leaving Catterall heartbroken and boxing fans and pundits outraged.

The 28-year-old has instructed a lawyer in his bid for justice and the British Boxing Board of Control have vowed to investigate the scoring.

Amongst all the fall-out though, Chorley has got behind one of its favourite sons like never before.

“I’ve been overwhelmed by it, I’ve had such great support,” Catterall, who was backed by 2,000 fans at the Hydro north of the border, said.

“I’m inundated with messages from boxing fans, journalists, sports people, politicians, like literally everybody and I take a little bit of comfort in that.

Jack Catterall lands a punch on Josh Taylor

“We come from a small town but I think I’ve put Chorley on the map a little bit.

“This town is amazing, the way they got behind me, travelled up and filled the pubs and celebrated the win.

“I know I didn’t get the belts but I certainly won on Saturday and I’ve got the backing of the whole town which is a nice feeling.”

It is of course mixed emotions, with both the fighter and his supporters having expected to welcome him home with four world titles for company.

As it is, there is still a deep sense of injustice with Catterall now plotting how to get hold of those belts as he returned to training on Monday.

“It’s bittersweet, we didn’t get what we went for when we all travelled up to Scotland but the response post fight has been tremendous,” Catterall, a Derian House Children’s Hospice ambassador, added.

“It makes me proud that where I’m from the community just comes together to support their own.

“I’m the first to support the town in any way possible. Over the years I’ve been to events and we get behind each other.

“I knew that from the get-go but you can imagine the disappointment for me and my family on Saturday. Not just me but my girlfriend, my family, we’ve had so much support and you do take a bit of comfort in it.”

The most obvious show of support has come from The Rose and Crown pub on St Thomas’s Road which has changed its name to the Catterall Arms for the month of March.

“I felt emotional when I saw it on social media,” the man himself admitted.

“It’s a nice touch, it just reiterates how much of a nice community we come from.

“I won’t say they are hard times, there’s a lot of worse stuff going on in the world, but for me it’s disappointing, so to have people go out of their way to show support like this, it’s really nice.”