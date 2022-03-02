Jack Catterall calls for boxing judges to be held to account for their decisions

The super-lightweight ace remains hurt, angry and upset after being robbed of becoming the undisputed champion in his weight division.

The 28-year-old looked to have dethroned British rival Josh Taylor when the pair met in Glasgow on Saturday night.

Catterall sent his rival to the canvas in the eighth round and was the better man over the majority of the 12 rounds.

Jack Catterall lands a punch on Josh Taylor

But despite virtually everybody ringside in the OVO Hydro Arena and watching on television at home expecting the Lancastrian’s arm to be raised at the end, the fight was inexplicably awarded to his opponent with two of the three judges favouring Taylor.

The decision has been widely condemned and Taylor has since suggested that he would be open to a rematch.

For Catterall, he believes questions need to be answered so that boxers of the future do not have their dreams ruined in the future.

"I have no hard feelings towards Josh,” Catterall told Talksport.

"As a fighting man, he was never going to lay down and say he never won the fight.

"That would have been damaging for the rest of his career.

"Whether I would have done that is a different story.

"It’s not about me and Josh now.

"It’s about the Boxing Board of Control, the officials, the inspectors – Josh had been punched in the head for 36 minutes.

"I think the judges should be put in front of a camera to explain their decision-making.”

WBC heavyweight champion Morecambe’sTyson Fury has declared that he does not want any British referees or judges for his fight versus Dillian Whyte after seeing the Josh Taylor versus Jack Catterall result on Saturday night: "If Dillian Whyte beats me, give him the decision. Do not try and rob anybody."

Meanwhile, Fury believes his showdown with Whyte will be the biggest British bout since Lennox Lewis fought Frank Bruno in 1993.

The pair are due to face each other at Wembley Stadium on April 23 the first time in four years that fury will have fought on British shores.

“I believe it’s the biggest British heavyweight fight since Lennox Lewis against Frank Bruno.