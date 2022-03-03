The Rose and Crown Pub will be known as The Catterall Arms throughout the month of March in support of Catterall, 28, whose fight last weekend against Josh Taylor has caused huge controversy.

Almost all leading boxing pundits and fans of the sport have spoken out, strongly condemning the decision including Chorley MP and House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who has asked for an investigation into the outcome.

Catterall appeared to comfortably out-box the Scottish star over 12 rounds in the meeting to decide the undisputed world champion in the super-lightweight division. Two judges however inexplicably scored the fight in favour of the home favourite in Glasgow, leaving the Chorley star to pick up the pieces on the biggest night of his career.

David Benton's pub in Chorley has had its name changed to The Catterall Arms.

David Benton, manager of The Rose and Crown, said: “We were all watching intently in the pub on Saturday night and to everyone here, we all believed Jack was the clear winner and we are absolutely gutted for him.

"While renaming the pub won’t come close to making up for what he has lost, we hope it puts a smile on his face and shows him how we are all so proud of him in his hometown.

"Jack may not have been able to bring home the belts but the Rose and Crown wanted to demonstrate to him and the rest of the community how proud they are of him so The Catterall Arms will be the new name for the whole of March."

David Benton inside the 'Catterall Arms'

A petition calling for Catterall to be crowned WBC, IBF, WBO and WBA champion has amassed 16,000 signatures and the British Boxing Board of Control have launched an investigation. Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is among the big names in the sport to call out the outcome, branding it “disgraceful”.

After the fight Catterall had said: “Nothing will ever change how I feel about Saturday. I won that fight. I came to the champion’s country and gave him a lesson.

“The decision doesn’t sit well with me and I don’t think it ever will. They stole a moment in my life I’ll never get back. I stand with everyone and agree big changes need to be made.

“The support I’ve received since has been overwhelming and for that I thank you all. Uncrowned king.”