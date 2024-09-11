Trusted Paul Heckingbottom ally and suggested Preston North End free transfer option seals move to Championship rivals
The Lilywhites’ Lancashire and Championship foes have secured the Republic of Ireland international on a one-year deal following his release by Sheffield United at the end of last season.
Egan, who looked poised to join Premier League West Ham last week, represents head coach Scott Parker’s 16th signing of the summer and has joined in time to be considered for Burnley’s trip to Leeds on Saturday.
Some members of the Deepdale faithful thought the 31-year-old was a player Heckingbottom might turn to in a bid to implant a bit of his personality on the squad he recently inherited from Ryan Lowe.
The duo worked together during their corresponding times at Bramall Lane, with former Blades captain Egan making 45 Championship appearances the season Heckingbottom got United promoted to the Premier League in 2022-23.
However, it was a potential transfer that never materialised, with the centre-back now firmly a Burnley player and ready to assist the Clarets’ attempts to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.
Preston recruited five new players over the summer, with Nottingham Forest winger Josh Bowler added following Heckingbottom’s appointment as manager.
PNE have three remaining places left in their Championship ranks if the new Deepdale boss chooses to dip into the free-agents market to bolster his options.
Heckingbottom & Co are next in action on Saturday when they face Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium. Burnley welcome Preston to Turf Moor on Saturday, October 5.
