Reported PNE summer target Josh Coburn | Getty Images

Preston North End’s reported interest in Middlesbrough striker Josh Coburn ahead of transfer deadline day simply came too late, it appears.

The Lilywhites emerged as contenders for the 21-year-old’s signature at the end of August, following Paul Heckingbottom’s appointment as Deepdale boss and amid prolonged and strong speculation that Millwall wanted the former Bristol Rovers loanee.

Yet it seems Neill Harris’ Lions were always in the driving seat to land Coburn - especially if the Den boss’ latest comments on the loan deal that took the Boro man to the capital onAugust 31 are anything to go by.

He claims both Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick and the player were ‘really keen’ on making the move happen after being sold on Millwall’s plans for Coburn and how he’d fit into the team - something that they had clearly been working on for some time.

Speaking to southwarknews.co.uk, Harris said: “Boro have got a pathway for their players. (Emmanuel) Latte Lathis a very good player that’s been in front of him (Coburn). They signed Tommy Conway, so I’m not talking on Michael’s behalf here.

“I think what they’ve done, from what I understand is, they thought that for Josh to develop it’s right to send their player out on loan. As we tried to do with Aidomo Emakhu. You want your players to develop in different ways and Boro were really keen to send him to us because having spoken to them, explained how we’re going to play, what I want Josh to do, they were really excited about sending him to us.

“And Josh was really excited about coming because his attributes fit my style perfectly and I think fit our football club.”

Coburn, who has bagged 12 goals in 56 Middlesbrough apearances, scored on his Millwall debut against Sheffield Wednesday onthe day after making the move down south.

Preston’s only piece of transfer window following the arrival of Heckingbottom was the loan move they completed for Nottingham Forest winger Josh Bowler.

PNE, who face Middlesbrough on Saturday, travel to the capital to face Millwall on September 28.