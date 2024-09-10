The summer transfer window shut last week and squads are locked in. PNE had to submit a 25-man list to the EFL, after the registration period came to a close on Friday, August 30. North End have space for one more player, but that won't be Cyrus Christie.

The Republic of Ireland international is a free agent and has been linked with the Lilywhites, but a move to Deepdale has been ruled out. Before his shock departure just one game in to the new season, Ryan Lowe made several signings - after a quiet winter transfer period, which saw no new arrivals.

Club captain Alan Browne left and in came Stefan Teitur Thordarson. Sam Greenwood was signed from Leeds United on loan, as was Kaine Kesler-Hayden. North End, despite the exit of Lowe, signed Jeppe Okkels - for an undisclosed fee from FC Utrecht - one day later.

Then, on the final day of the window, former Blackpool winger Josh Bowler became Heckingbottom's first recruit at Deepdale - with the 25-year-old joining on a season-long loan from Nottingham Forest. PNE were expected to make four or five additions and in the end, they managed to do just that.

Plenty of business was done up and down the division, too. As ever, popular website TransferMarkt details how much each of the 24 squads in the Championship are worth. The figures are in euros, as that is their default currency - and it starts from lowest to highest.

Most expensive squads in the Championship Here are the most expensive squads in the Championship, according to Transfermarkt.