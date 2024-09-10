Greenwood and Kesler-Hayden start - Preston North End predicted team vs Middlesbrough
Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom will need to replace Liam Lindsay in his team for Saturday’s trip to Middlesbrough.
The Scot was shown two yellow cards at Oxford United, before the international break. That opens up a slot in the heart of defence, which Jack Whatmough is the obvious candidate to fill - unless PNE’s boss opts to change shape. Heckingbottom has shown his flexibility, formation wise, in the three games so far and he has stressed the importance of adapting to different opposition.
Four Preston players have been away on international duty over the break, with Robbie Brady likely to be the last back at Euxton - the Republic of Ireland play Greece on Tuesday night. Ali McCann was finished with Northern Ireland on Sunday, while Stefan Thordarson and Milutin Osmajic had their final matches - for Iceland and Montenegro - on Monday evening.
Deadline day signing, Josh Bowler, is in contention to feature for the first time in a PNE shirt. The 25-year-old may need to earn a starting spot, but it would be no surprise if Heckingbottom threw him straight into the side - having been pleased to add a player of his creative flair to the squad. Jeppe Okkels is also pushing for a first start, since his permanent move from FC Utrecht.
Boro, despite their injury woes, have dangerous attacking players in abundance: Isaiah Jones, Finn Azaz, Micah Hamilton, Tommy Conway and last season’s top scorer, Emmanuel Latte Lath. North End’s manager will need to strike the balance between dealing with those, but ensuring the visitors carry a threat themselves on the day.
PNE predicted XI vs Middlesbrough: Freddie Woodman; Jordan Storey, Jack Whatmough, Andrew Hughes, Brad Potts, Ben Whiteman, Stefan Thordarson, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Sam Greenwood, Will Keane, Emil Riis.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.