The defender left Sheffield United at the end of last season

There was one stand out free agent following Preston North End’s appointment of Paul Heckingbottom as manager: John Egan.

The pair earned promotion together at Sheffield United, back in 2022/23, with the Irishman playing 45 league games that campaign. Egan left the Blades this summer, bringing to an end his six-year stay at Bramall Lane. An Achilles injury, back in September 2023, limited him to six Premier League appearances last season.

He is yet to sign for a new club, having trained with PNE’s Lancashire rivals Burnley over the summer. But, a return to the top flight now looks strongly on the cards for the centre-back. Egan, 31, is said to be closing in on a move to West Ham United - who are seeking defensive reinforcements. The defender played one half of Thursday’s behind-closed-doors friendly against Dagenham and Redbridge.

Sheffield United signed Egan from Brentford in 2018. He went on to make 223 appearances for the club, celebrating two promotions from the Championship. Egan has been capped 36 times for the Republic of Ireland, since his debut seven years ago. Despite recent injury woes, there was clamour - from the PNE faithful - for the Lilywhites to make a move for Egan.

PNE made five signings in the transfer window, but central defence was one area not strengthened. Greg Cunningham left the club this summer and Patrick Bauer has not played football regularly for more than two years. Jack Whatmough was recruited last year, while Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay and Andrew Hughes have been at PNE for some time. Youngster Kian Best is an option for North End back there, too.

The Lilywhites will need to tighten up in defence, having conceded eight goals in the first four Championship games of the season. PNE - who did keep a clean sheet against Luton Town - have left one space free in their squad, should they wish to dip into the free agent market. The manager was asked last week whether Preston ever targeted a defender, following his arrival.

He said: “Well, we would have, but you’ve got what you’ve got haven’t you? Know what I mean? We’ve got defenders who can play there and people who can move about, but it wouldn’t change the dynamic of the team if we brought in another defender.

“Bringing in a different type of attacking player, helps us to change the dynamic of the team. But, having said that, we were very wary of the fact that things may change - ins and outs. So, we were always looking and trying to be ready to react to anything that might’ve happened.”