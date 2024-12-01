PNE took a point at Deepdale on Saturday afternoon

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom wants supporters to bring the noise as often as possible to Deepdale.

The Lilywhites chief noted an improved atmosphere during the second half of Saturday’s 1-1 draw with West Brom. Having trailed at half-time, North End drew level on 55 minutes after a period of sustained pressure on the Albion goal.

Inside Deepdale, the decibels notably increased as the home faithful tried to pull Preston over the line - in search of a much needed Championship victory. That wasn’t to be, but the backing from the stands was noticed and appreciated by Heckingbottom - who would love it to be like that regularly.

“Yeah, they were fantastic,” said the PNE boss, when asked about the fans. “But, we need that regardless of what the result is, you know? I have been here when we were 2-0 up against Norwich and you could hear a pin drop, which was really strange.

“But, the fans have their part to play and that was immense today... really good. I have said it before, I will go back to the Luton game and the cup games. They have helped us get over the line numerous times and it felt like they were trying to suck the ball in at the end there, when we were getting corners.

“We are in it together. We all want to win. But, the fans will always underestimate the part they play when we turn up for a game. Probably (the best it has felt for a while inside Deepdale), yeah. It has (been a bit quiet of late).

“I would challenge the fans and put an emphasis on them, to bring their voice and noise. Because, it helps. Believe me, when you are a player, it helps. We know what we want to see and we all want the same thing, so we’ve all got a responsibility to try and deliver that.