Preston North End drew their third Championship match in a row as it finished 1-1 against West Brom, on Saturday afternoon.
Here is our fan gallery from the game, courtesy of Camera Sport!
1 / 5
Emil Riis was on the score sheet for Paul Heckingbottom’s side
Preston North End drew their third Championship match in a row as it finished 1-1 against West Brom, on Saturday afternoon.
Here is our fan gallery from the game, courtesy of Camera Sport!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.