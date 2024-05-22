Ryan Lowe

The PNE captain sees his contract expire next month

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe says he’d be looking to sign a player as similar to Alan Browne as possible - should the captain leave this summer.

It is the contract saga which has dragged on at Deepdale, since the first half of last season. In September, the Irishman said he’d be happy to sign on the dotted line. His next update was on Boxing Day, when Browne stated he’d been made a contract offer - but hadn’t signed it yet. Director, Peter Ridsdale, was confident of keeping the number eight in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But, the 29-year-old finished the season without committing his future and was visibly emotional at the end of some of the games. Lowe described the offer made to Browne as the best in PNE’s club history, with a ‘deadline’ for a decision given to him - after the final day at West Brom. That does not look to have worked, with there still no confirmed news on the Ireland international.

Last week’s retained list simply detailed that a contract offer is on the table. Coventry City and Sheffield United are the two clubs to be linked with the midfielder, who was the subject of interest from Salernitana in January. The prospect of Browne bringing his 10-year association with the club to an end is very real, but what would Lowe be targeting in the transfer window - should that end up being the case?

"Someone like Alan Browne,” said Lowe, at the end of last season. “You've got to make sure you've got all different types of players, haven't you? His quality is his quality, what Browney gives you. But yeah, that is what we do isn't it?