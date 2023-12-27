Alan Browne

Preston North End captain Alan Browne felt he and his players managed the 2-1 win over Leeds United 'perfectly' on Boxing Day - while also confirming that the Lilywhites have offered him a new contract.

With the number eight - whose deal is up in the summer as things stand - having scored the opening goal against Daniel Farke's men, he spoke to the media post-match. Here's what the Irishman had to say on Tuesday...

Could you see the experience and quality within the group today?

"I think it was experience more than anything and understanding the game that was there," said Browne. "They'd come off the back of an unbelievable result and they'll have been overconfident, so we had to get in their faces and make them not want to be there. I think we did that. We were not great in possession for the first 15 minutes, but we put the ball into some good areas and got it to the right people, at the right times. Overall, we managed the game perfectly I think. It felt really good. I think we needed that result and performance. I thought we were the better team overall."

What have the last few weeks been like? What's the mood been like around the place? Has it just been a case of sticking together?

"Yeah, it's tough," said Browne. "When you have all the background noise, I know it's obviously justified, because we haven't been good enough. And the manager is always going to take the criticism, but I said to the boys that it's down to us when we go on the pitch. Regardless of what you do in training or what you're told, we are the only ones out there and the only ones who can change it. The fans were on our back for quite a bit and you can understand it, but it doesn't help us. We have got to have that backing because it does go a long way. They sold it out today and were loud and proud. When we perform like we do, they obviously get right behind us and it does spur you on. So, it is understandable, but the less criticism the better, from my point of view."

Is there anything you can say regarding your contract? Are you relaxed on it?

"Yeah, I'm quite relaxed," said Browne, who assured he'd be 'happy to sign' a new deal when asked back in September. "The club have offered me a new contract but I haven't signed, so that's it."

Four goals in nine appearances now, has anything sparked that? Have you changed anything?

"Erm, no!" said Browne. "It has just happened for me. When the chances have come along, I've taken them pretty well I would say. I don't think much has changed to be honest. I am probably a bit further up the pitch now. I played more as an eight last year - and I've played deeper and scored - but I think I've played in the 10 position more, so it gets me in the box and you obviously get more chances the further up the pitch you are."

