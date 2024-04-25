Alan Browne and Ryan Lowe

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe says Alan Browne has been given a deadline to make a decision on his contract.

The Lilywhites’ skipper - who made his 400th appearance for the club back in January - sees his deal expire at Deepdale this summer. An exit would end his 10-and-a-half year stay at North End and leave Preston on the search for a new captain. Browne was offered fresh terms mid-way through this season and Lowe spoke to his skipper, this week, about the immediate future.

“I spoke to Browney, as I do most days,” said Lowe. “He knows where we are and we know where he is - at the moment. We’ve got to give him time. He has got a contract proposal, which is over to him now - I have said that numerous times. I did have a brief chat with him, yesterday, on it. He is of the same ilk. We’ve given him a deadline to hopefully tell us. It is not a month, or 20 days, or two weeks. It’s a lot closer, but we have to respect his decision - whatever that is.”

North End host Leicester City on Monday night, in the final home game of the season. It’s match 45 of the campaign for Preston and - with Browne yet to put pen-to-paper - it remains possible that it could be his final run-out at Deepdale. Lowe doesn’t expect supporters to know whether that’s the case, mind.

“Probably not, no, because if I don’t know then they won’t know,” said Lowe. “But listen, nothing changes with Alan Browne. He’ll give his all for the football club, whether he is here or not. I can’t answer that question for him. What I do know is that he’s been a fantastic servant for this football club and I want that to continue. I have made him aware of that and he knows that. Peter has; we all have. We’d love him to stay, but whatever decision he makes we have to respect.”

As for Browne, the PNE boss hasn’t seen any change in him over the last few months. The Ireland international has previously spoken about breaking the all-time appearance record at Preston and a departure now would deprive him of the chance to do that. Lowe appreciates that it’s a big decision for the 29-year-old, but hasn’t spotted any alarming difference in his captain’s behaviour.

“No, no,” said Lowe. “I had a good chat with him yesterday, which remains private between me and Al of course. We spoke as friends of two-and-a-half years and as his manager. He is a very closed book, Al, but when you get him and speak to him, he is open to speaking. He loves it here, but what I’ve got to say about Alan is that he’s got to do what’s best for his family and him. I don’t know... if someone is at the table from the Premier League, then he’d like to go and play in the Premier League like they all would.

“But I don’t know that and he’s obviously not going to tell me that, because I’m his manager and he’s contracted to us. I think that is the respect for me, Peter, the fans, and everyone at the football club. I haven’t seen any change in him, in fact he’s been better. I think his leadership qualities have gone up a notch and his communication, among the group as a captain, has gone up a notch. He speaks a lot more in the meetings, as I always want my captain to do.