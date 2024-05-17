Preston North End retained list confirmed as duo to leave and three contract offers made
Greg Cunningham and Ben Woodburn will leave Preston North End this summer, while contract offers have been made to Alan Browne, Ched Evans and Lewis Leigh.
The Lilywhites’ retained list has been confirmed, following the 2023/24 season. There is nothing new regarding the deal offered to Browne, with the captain having spent the last 10 years at Deepdale. A player-coach offer has been made to Evans, while Leigh - who could play in Sunday’s League Two play-off final for Crewe Alexandra - has fresh terms on the table.
But, Cunningham and Woodburn will move on to pastures new. Patrick Bauer was also thought to be out of contract, but a one-year option was triggered in the first year of the contract he signed in 2022. Cunningham, across his two spells at Preston, scored seven times in 184 games. He made 12 appearances last season, while Woodburn featured 21 times in all competitions. The ex-Liverpool man scored three goals in 63 matches for PNE.
Four second-year scholars will be kept on for a third year, with them able to still play academy games next season - as under-19s. Goalkeeper, Tommy Davis, defenders Cole McGhee and Kacper Pasiek and midfielder, Kaedyn Kamara, are the four being retained. Callum Havard, Charlie Goldsmith, Ellis Horan, Ethan Eccleston, Izac Khan and Tom Wilkinson have been let go.
