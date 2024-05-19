Championship duo linked with Preston North End captain as Hull City and Blackburn Rovers exits confirmed
Here is your Sunday morning round-up of the latest transfer news from the Championship.
Reported interest in Alan Browne
Sheffield United and Coventry City have shown interest in out-of-contract Preston North End captain, Alan Browne. That is according to journalist, Alan Nixon, who has reported on his Patreon that PNE’s offer is the best on the table. It is suggested, too, that Browne could now sign North End’s offer - with other clubs struggling to match it. Manager, Ryan Lowe, claimed that Preston had put a ‘club record’ deal to the Irishman - who has spent the last 10 years at Deepdale.
Ex-PNE winger let go
Blackburn Rovers have released former North End man, Ethan Walker. The forward signed for Rovers in the summer of 2022, after he was let go by the Lilywhites. Walker never played for the first team at Ewood Park, but made plenty of appearances for the Under-21s. He spent time out on loan at Morecambe and Oldham Athletic last season, with one goal scored for the Shrimps.
Potters bring in shot-stopper
Stoke City have signed highly rated goalkeeper, Viktor Johansson, from Rotherham United. It’s the Potters’ first addition of the summer, with the Sweden international having signed a three-year contract at the bet365 Stadium. Johansson was reportedly available for £900,000 and it’s Stoke who’ve snapped him up, for an undisclosed fee. The 25-year-old made 135 appearances for the Millers, across four seasons - twice winning Player of the Year.
Ex-PNE ‘target’ among those released at Hull City
Cyrus Christie was one of the main names linked with Preston, in Lowe’s first summer transfer window as boss. He has now been let go by the Tigers, who won the race for the defender two years ago. North End, at the time, were said to be closing in on a deal after his release from Fulham. The 31-year-old made 56 appearances for Hull, in total.
QPR bring forward in
Queens Park Rangers have signed striker Rohan Vaughan, following his release from Burnley. The 19-year-old has landed a two-year with the Rs and will join up with their development team, after a successful trial period. He said: "There is a clear plan for my development and I feel like if I can use the coaches and the resources available to me down here, I can really propel my career and get closer to the first team.”
