Peter Ridsdale

Preston North End director Peter Ridsdale says 'very constructive' talks have been held with Ben Whiteman, over a new contract at Deepdale.

The number four is one of two stand out PNE players in the final year of their deals. The other, of course, is club captain Alan Browne. Ridsdale told the Lancashire Post, back in November, that he hoped to have Whiteman's situation resolved by January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both players have been offered new contracts by the club, but are yet to put pen-to-paper. Ridsdale, though, remains confident of agreeing fresh terms with the midfield pair. The 71-year-old has discussed the contract situation at PNE, in an interview with BBC Radio Lancashire.

"I am not overly concerned about whether those who are out of contract, are likely to be here or not based on Financial Fair Play," said Ridsdale. "I think there is a deal to be done, for those who want to stay and we want to stay. I think, in the fullness of time, we will end up with the players we want to stay, staying. We've got discussions going on with a lot of people at the moment.

"We've got Alan, who we are talking to - marginally more complicated, because he doesn't have an agent. So, he talks to us when he feels like talking to us. Ben Whiteman, we have had very constructive talks over the last few days and I am hopeful that will be sorted sooner rather than later. We've got other players out of contract in the summer, some of whom we want to stay with us and some we aren't sure on, yet.

"We've got some young players who we are in discussions with and we will make announcements shortly, on them committing their futures to stay with us. So, there is a lot of activity. Sometimes there is a game being played by both parties, as to where we end up. But, I am not concerned about the likely outcome of the contract talks - from where the manager wants to be with the players and where we want to be with the players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is only a risk we lose them for nothing if they don't stay. With Ben, we obviously paid a transfer fee for him so, ideally, we'd like to make sure we don't lose him for nothing. But also, we'd like him to stay. The answer is we need him to decide if he's going to stay, before his contract expires on the 30th of June. If it isn't sorted this month, of course he could go for nothing in the summer but that pre-supposes he is going to go.