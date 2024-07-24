Ryan Lowe has discussed Preston North End’s upcoming games against Everton and Fiorentina. (Image: Getty Images)

Preston North End are back at Deepdale this weekend as they host one of Italy’s biggest clubs.

Ryan Lowe says pre-season is 'important' for Preston North End as they prepare to face top tier opposition from England and Italy over the next week.

The Lilywhites have just come off a defeat to League Two outfit Tranmere Rovers in a friendly played behind-closed-doors at their training ground. Lowe named a mixed side, and despite the defeat, the players were able to get more minutes under their belt.

At the weekend, North End play in front of their own supporters, as they host Fiorentina on Saturday (July 27). It is the first of two home games with Everton to come a week later (August 3) with a trip to Salford City (July 30) sandwiched in.

PNE will have played eight games ahead of their Championship season opener against Sheffield United on Friday, August 9. Discussing how the summer has gone so far, Lowe said: "Pre-season is always important.

“The results are not important as such, but you don't want to lose games of football. The fact is it's making sure everyone's got the volume, the intensity and the loads they need in their bodies, to be ready for another relentless campaign in the Championship.

"We've gone above and beyond this year, with their sprints and distances - which is a good thing for us. When you are playing the non-league teams, you're doing them a favour really.”

Having already secured a 1-0 win over Liverpool in a behind-closed-doors friendly, Everton and Fiorentina will again provide stern opposition. Up first is Fiorentina who for the last two years have come up short in the UEFA Conference League final. They have been guaranteed European football for another season and are using this as preparation for their play-off round qualifier which will come at the end of August.

Everton meanwhile would have finished 11th had they not been deducted eight points last season. Sean Dyche's men have just sold Amadou Onana to Aston Villa for £50m, and have spent £24m this summer on Tim Iroegbunam and Iliman Ndiaye.

He added: “Our motivation for those games is just to get through them, regardless of what it looks like. When you are playing the bigger teams - like Fiorentina and Everton - that is something for us to have a look at.

"And, for our fans to get a little bit excited about and see what we're coming up against. We use those games as tactical games. Most of the time against Fiorentina, I think you'll be without the ball for large parts. And it's how you adapt to that, when playing those teams. So, the games are to get the minutes into the lads' legs.

