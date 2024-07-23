The Championship is a 'likely destination' for Scott Wright who has been linked with a move to Preston North End. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Three Championship clubs have made a transfer approach for an out of favour Rangers star.

Preston North End are one of three Championship clubs reportedly to have made an enquiry for Rangers winger Scott Wright.

According to transfer specialist Darren Witcoop, Wright is 'due' to leave Ibrox this summer and that the Championship is his likely destination. The Lilywhites along with Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday are all said to have made enquiries. Witcoop added that North End and the two other clubs have other options but he is on their list of targets. Clubs from abroad also hold an interest in signing Wright with former Turkish Super Lig side Pendikspor coming close to signing him in 2021.

Wright is under contract with Rangers until the summer of 2025, and is a winger that is capable of playing on both flanks and as an attacking midfielder. He is right-footed and predominantly a right winger, but was used on both flanks last term.

The five time Scotland under-21 international made 33 appearances in all competitions last season, but started just 11 games. Wright netted four goals across the league, Scottish Cup and the League Cup. and came on as a substitute in the finals against Celtic and Aberdeen.

The 26-year-old has been with the Gers since 2021, and was a member of Steven Gerrard's title winning squad. He has also tasted Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup success, whilst also featuring in the team that reached the final of the UEFA Europa League in 2022.