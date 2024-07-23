'As a minimum' - Preston North End transfer verdicts as Deepdale faithful state business still needed
Preston North End supporters agree that at least three more signings are needed at Deepdale, this summer.
So far, manager Ryan Lowe has added Sam Greenwood and Stefan Teitur Thordarson to his squad - with both midfielders signing in early July. The former is on loan from Leeds United, with the option-to-buy.
Iceland international Thordarson put pen-to-paper on a three-year deal, with option - moving to Deepdale from Danish Superliga side Silkeborg. What’s needed next? We asked PNE supporters how many more recruits were required. Here’s what the North End faithful had to say...
Adam Clitheroe: 4. Left WB, Right WB, CB and another striker! However, I don't expect the club to make any signings before start of season.
Jim Bradley: Couple of wing back(s), a centre half who can bring the ball out and play. And a striker. Think we will get maybe 1 or 2.
Rick Harrison: 3 defensive signings should be the high priority before the season starts - LWB, LCB, RWB. The club need to get these done ASAP.
@JordanSMonk: Minimum should be 3. Two wing backs and CB. We ideally need two CBs - a LCB and a RCB, as the two RCBs at the moment are more suited to playing in the middle. Don't particularly need anything else unless any players leave.
Paul Valentine: 3 as a minimum. We've lost a left winger in Millar. We need skill and pace there. Right wing continues to need someone adept to the role to challenge Potts - who missed a significant spell. We need a more controlled centre-half. We were defensively poor last season.
@EPrecisely: Left and right wingbacks + central defender as a minimum. These signings need to be first choice players if we want to be stronger than last season. I’d prefer to forget wing-backs, but Lowe seems immovable on his formation.
Craig Critchley: Minimum of 3 isnt it? But it isn’t just the positions (RWB, LWB) - it’s what they're asked to do. Massively short of creativity & service from out wide. Often give the strikers grief, but they're constantly working with no service. We need much better quality into the box.
@PR4PNE: We need 4 minimum I think. A wing back both sides and a centre half both sides. @fanpne: 3 must fill positions: RWB, RCB, LWB. Maybe Best is expected to fill the LCB role with Hughesy. @IanWhiteside8: At least RWB & LWB.
