Preston North End vs Tranmere full time score from behind closed doors friendly

Preston North End suffered a defeat to League Two opposition in a behind closed doors friendly. (Image: Getty Images) | Getty Images

What just happened as Preston North End and Tranmere Rovers faced off in a match played with no permitted spectators.

Preston North End suffered a 2-0 defeat to Tranmere Rovers in a behind-closed-doors friendly at their Euxton Training Ground.

Tranmere's summer signing Josh Davison scored a brace inside 15 minutes and the Lilywhites failed to respond to their early set back. It's their third defeat of their pre-seson schedule after securing wins against Bamber Bridge and Liverpool.

Tranmere were up and running in the second minute as Cameron Norman worked the ball down the right before crossing in to Davison who flicked a backheel in to the net. Connor Wood stung the palms of Dai Cornell who had to palm his effort over the bar. Cornell's goal would be breached again moments after Woods' shot as Davison scored with a volley.

Ryan Ledson had the chance to reduce the deficit after Kian Best had played in a free-kick but his shot was saved by Luke McGee. Moments later Theo Mawene and Josh Seary made way for Mads Frokjaer and Noah Mawene, with the Dane getting 30 minutes.

At half-time, five changes were made with Robbie Brady, Stefán Thórdarson, Liam Lindsay, Emil Riis and Andrew Hughes all entering the action. Ledson had another opportunity to score as Robbie Brady's cross was kept alive by Noah Mawene, but Ledson's half-volley only went over the bar.

As the game reached the final quarter, Ched Evans volleyed over the bar after being picked out by loanee Sam Greenwood. The Welshman had another opportunity but their trialist goalkeeper saved well from Evans’ attempt.

Despite having several chances, North End finished with the match without scoring, and are next in action against Fiorentina at Deepdale on Saturday (July 27).

Preston North End XI

David Cornell (James Pradic, 62’), Will Keane (Ched Evans, 62’), Jordan Storey, Layton Stewart (Robbie Brady, HT), Ryan Ledson (C), (Ben Whiteman, 62’), Duane Holmes (Andrew Hughes, HT), Jack Whatmough (Liam Lindsay, HT), Theo Mawene (Mads Frokjaer, 32’), (Sam Greenwood, 62’), Kacper Pasiek (Stefán Thórdarson, HT), Kian Best (Emil Riis, HT), and Josh Seary (Noah Mawene, 32’) (Brad Potts, 56’).

Luke McGee, Cameron Norman, Tom Davies (C), Jordan Turnbull, Connor Wood, Kieron Morris, Sam Finley, Regan Hendry, Connor Jennings, Josh Davison, and Luke Norris.