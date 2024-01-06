Former Blackburn captain Lewis Travis

Preston North End were reportedly keen on ending Lewis Travis’ frustrations at rivals Blackburn this month.

That’s according to highly-respected Ipswich Town fan-run website twtd.co.uk, who claim the Lilywhites were one of three Championship clubs keen on the midfielder. Millwall were also apparently willing to follow up their summer interest in the 26-year-old, who had dropped down the pecking order at Ewood Park under Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, it’s promotion-chasing Ipswich who have won the race for the Rovers captain, after they signed Travis on loan for the remainder of the season on Friday.

Preston boss Ryan Lowe has been linked with a couple players already this month, with free-agent Matthew Sorinola the latest. But the PNE manager conceded this week that he might have to rely on outgoings before he can dip his toe in the transfer market. If there was genuine interest in Travis, it would have interesting to see how that would have gone down with fans from both Preston and Blackburn, given their rivalry.

Travis, who can also operate at both right and left-back. was keen to leave Rovers as he struggled for game time in his favoured central defensive midfield role. According to Tomasson, the former Liverpool Academy youngster requested to leave the club in summer, before reiterating that desire in October.