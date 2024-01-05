Jack Whatmough (knee) is the only certain injury absentee, while Robbie Brady is a doubt having only just returned to training from a calf issue. That aside, everyone is in contention for a start at Stamford Bridge - with Emil Riis now back after almost a full year on the sidelines. Lowe, judging by his pre-match comments, will pick a side capable of containing Chelsea for as long as possible.

He said: "We kept (Tottenham last year) at bay for 60 minutes, so we will have a game plan of being solid, resolute, hard to beat and break down. We will have a game plan with the ball as well and as I say, I want our lads to go and express themselves - because it's not every week you go up against these players and these football clubs. If you can keep the back door shut in one and take your chances at the other end, then that's where the game will obviously be won. If we can be good in both then it gives ourselves an opportunity."