Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe explained how outgoings will dictate any incoming business at Deepdale this month.

Here is everything the Preston boss had to say on the January transfer window, in his latest pre-match press conference.

Have you made any moves for players?

"We haven't made any moves, but what I will say is that we've got some in the pipeline - if needed," said Lowe. "That might be a case of injuries coming along, players potentially going out - so we will always have options. We know we haven't got loads of money to spend, which is fine; we are up to our budget, with Financial Fair Play a big factor in that. But, what we will do is have something lined up in case anyone does move. If someone does move, it'll open the door for us to bring someone in yeah."

So you have to sell before bringing anyone in?

"Not sell, I just mean in general," said Lowe. "We don't need to sell. If I go to Peter and he goes to Craig, to say this is a 'must need' because of an injury, then I am sure we'll get backed to do that. But, as we sit and speak, if one goes out then we will be allowed to bring one in yeah."

It's a possibility then that you could get to the end of the month without any ins or outs?

"There is, but there's a possibility that we could, because some players might want to go and get some football - which I get," said Lowe. "If they are not in the team, squad or not playing, then I get they might want to go and play some football. That's fine and as long as it's right by both parties, then we will look at it. We have definitely got options behind the scenes. The recruitment team have got players that, if needed, we can get."

Are any outgoings close? Is there interest in the likes of Stewart or Bauer?

"I think there is a bit of interest in Layton, because he is a goal scorer," said Lowe. "He hasn't played much competitive football, Layton. Well, he hasn't played any. He has played 21s and stuff at Liverpool, but in terms of competitive football in League One or League Two or the Championship, he has only come on a couple of times for us, as sub. The phone has rung a couple of times. I think him and his agent are on with where he goes, because it has got to be the right fit for Layton. But, he is champing at the bit and ready to go now. If we can get him somewhere that suits both parties, I am sure he will go and score some goals, definitely."

You mentioned there being things in the pipeline - what does that look like? Is it verbal agreements? Deciding targets?

"We cannot agree anything with anyone just yet, but we have definitely got targets and we've got players who would like to come and play for us," said Lowe. "Players who probably just missed out earlier on in the season, and who probably went somewhere else and the phone is now ringing because they are not playing. They would definitely be up for coming to help us, because they need game time as well.

"But, as I say, that will only happen if one or two go out the building and if we are really struggling for numbers. At the moment, we are not struggling. We have got, for each position, players who can still fill a void - even if it's only for a game or two. So yeah, if something happens and someone goes out, we'll be looking to act."

Would you be looking at attacking players if it came to it?

"We wouldn't mind," said Lowe. "The more attacking players you have got, the better. I think, if one became available where we felt they could help us create goals and score goals, we'd definitely look at it. But, it depends who goes out doesn't it? If it was a centre-back who went out, we'd potentially look to bring one in. If a midfielder went out, we'd look to bring a midfielder in."

