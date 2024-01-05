News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Chelsea vs Preston North End injury and team news as eight out and four doubts

Team news and injury updates ahead of Chelsea v Preston North End in the FA Cup including updates on Ben Chilwell and Robbie Brady.

Jordan Jones
By Jordan Jones
Published 5th Jan 2024, 18:00 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 18:41 GMT

Preston North End travel to Stamford Bridge to face injury-hit Chelsea in the FA Cup third round.

It's more than 40-years since the Lilywhites beat the Blues, and that was in Division Two back in the 1980s. The two sides have since met twice - both times in the FA Cup - with Chelsea being the victors.

The West London side are currently 10th in the Premier League standings - despite having no commitments of European football - compared to their top six rivals. North End are 14th in the Championship meanwhile and are five points off of the play-offs after their New Year's Day defeat to Sunderland.

Mauricio Pochettino's team have a Carabao Cup semi-final against Middlesbrough next Tuesday to think about and so rotation will be key from the Argentine boss. The Africa Cup of Nations takes place this month and as a result Nicolas Jackson has gone away to report for international duty with Senegal.

Chelsea have endured somewhat of an injury crisis, with a handful of their expensive recruits having barely played any minutes. Preston's injury situation isn't too bad, though. Currently, they have one player ruled out and another only doubtful for the weekend. Here is the latest injury and team news ahead of the FA Cup third round clash.

Robbie Brady suffered a calf injury before Christmas against Swansea City. He trained on Thursday, and should he not have any reaction on Friday, then he's likely to be in the squad to face Chelsea.

1. Robbie Brady - doubt

Robbie Brady suffered a calf injury before Christmas against Swansea City. He trained on Thursday, and should he not have any reaction on Friday, then he's likely to be in the squad to face Chelsea. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
"Robbie is training today, actually," said Lowe, on Thursday. "We have just had that news. I am not sure how far off he is, but if he comes through today and tomorrow then he will be part of the squad. "To have Robbie back - he is obviously a seasoned pro who has been there, seen it and done it. He has played a large part of his career in the Premier League as well, so if he is fit and available then that will give us a good boost. "

2. Robbie Brady - doubt

"Robbie is training today, actually," said Lowe, on Thursday. "We have just had that news. I am not sure how far off he is, but if he comes through today and tomorrow then he will be part of the squad. "To have Robbie back - he is obviously a seasoned pro who has been there, seen it and done it. He has played a large part of his career in the Premier League as well, so if he is fit and available then that will give us a good boost. " Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook

Photo Sales
Whatmough suffered an injury against Sheffield Wednesday and is confirmed to be missing the match. He'll be on the sidelines for a couple of weeks after the full extent of the injury emerged.

3. Jack Whatmough - out

Whatmough suffered an injury against Sheffield Wednesday and is confirmed to be missing the match. He'll be on the sidelines for a couple of weeks after the full extent of the injury emerged. Photo: Camera Sport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Ryan Lowe said on January 4: Jack is probably going to be a little bit longer. We're just waiting for another opinion on the back of his knee. I don't think he will be with us anytime this month. "I don't know how long, but I don't see him playing in the next three games. We are just waiting for a second opinion on it and we will see what that is. Jack is a blow because when he's played, I think he's done fantastically well. When he came here, he had some problems with his knee and we had to drop him out to get him stronger.

4. Jack Whatmough - out (continued)

Ryan Lowe said on January 4: Jack is probably going to be a little bit longer. We're just waiting for another opinion on the back of his knee. I don't think he will be with us anytime this month. "I don't know how long, but I don't see him playing in the next three games. We are just waiting for a second opinion on it and we will see what that is. Jack is a blow because when he's played, I think he's done fantastically well. When he came here, he had some problems with his knee and we had to drop him out to get him stronger.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ChelseaTeam newsStamford BridgeFA CupMauricio Pochettino