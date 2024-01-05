Chelsea vs Preston North End injury and team news as eight out and four doubts
Team news and injury updates ahead of Chelsea v Preston North End in the FA Cup including updates on Ben Chilwell and Robbie Brady.
Preston North End travel to Stamford Bridge to face injury-hit Chelsea in the FA Cup third round.
It's more than 40-years since the Lilywhites beat the Blues, and that was in Division Two back in the 1980s. The two sides have since met twice - both times in the FA Cup - with Chelsea being the victors.
The West London side are currently 10th in the Premier League standings - despite having no commitments of European football - compared to their top six rivals. North End are 14th in the Championship meanwhile and are five points off of the play-offs after their New Year's Day defeat to Sunderland.
Mauricio Pochettino's team have a Carabao Cup semi-final against Middlesbrough next Tuesday to think about and so rotation will be key from the Argentine boss. The Africa Cup of Nations takes place this month and as a result Nicolas Jackson has gone away to report for international duty with Senegal.
Chelsea have endured somewhat of an injury crisis, with a handful of their expensive recruits having barely played any minutes. Preston's injury situation isn't too bad, though. Currently, they have one player ruled out and another only doubtful for the weekend. Here is the latest injury and team news ahead of the FA Cup third round clash.