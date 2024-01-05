Preston North End have signed one of their midfielder's down to a new three-year contract.

Preston North End have tied down Ali McCann to a new contract. He is contracted to PNE now until 2027.

Preston North End midfielder Ali McCann has signed a new contract until the summer of 2027.

The Northern Ireland international signed for the Lilywhites in the summer of 2021, from St Johnstone on transfer deadline day. He penned a four year contract upon arrival. North End's number 13 has made 84 appearances for PNE in total, scoring three goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the new deal, McCann said: “I’m absolutely buzzing just to get it all sorted. To be fair, it was quite easy from start to finish, just getting it all done. I’m really happy here and just looking forward to the next couple of years. I’ve said loads of times before that it’s the perfect club for me to come down to.

“Settling in during the last couple of years was so easy. I’ve done interviews before when I’ve said the staff, the players, everyone, even the people who work at the training ground have made it so easy for me and I feel properly settled.”

Read More Preston North End predicted team for Chelsea as FA Cup game plan hinted by Ryan Lowe

Manager Ryan Lowe said: “Ali fully deserves the extension to his contract because he’s been excellent since I’ve been here, on and off the pitch. He’s a great character to have around the place, he’s improving every single day, and he’s still young.