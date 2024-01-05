'A real asset' - Preston North End confirm contract extension for midfielder
Preston North End have signed one of their midfielder's down to a new three-year contract.
Preston North End midfielder Ali McCann has signed a new contract until the summer of 2027.
The Northern Ireland international signed for the Lilywhites in the summer of 2021, from St Johnstone on transfer deadline day. He penned a four year contract upon arrival. North End's number 13 has made 84 appearances for PNE in total, scoring three goals.
On the new deal, McCann said: “I’m absolutely buzzing just to get it all sorted. To be fair, it was quite easy from start to finish, just getting it all done. I’m really happy here and just looking forward to the next couple of years. I’ve said loads of times before that it’s the perfect club for me to come down to.
“Settling in during the last couple of years was so easy. I’ve done interviews before when I’ve said the staff, the players, everyone, even the people who work at the training ground have made it so easy for me and I feel properly settled.”
Manager Ryan Lowe said: “Ali fully deserves the extension to his contract because he’s been excellent since I’ve been here, on and off the pitch. He’s a great character to have around the place, he’s improving every single day, and he’s still young.
“Once his agent had spoken to Peter [Ridsdale] and I’d spoken with Ali, it all moved quite quickly, which I think shows his commitment to Preston North End. He’s a real asset for us so we’re happy he’ll be with us for the next few years.”