Transfer gossip: Preston in battle with Southampton, Stoke and Middlesbrough for former Swansea wing-back
The January transfer window opens on Monday, with Preston expected to be active as they look to save their season
Preston are reportedly keen on free-agent wing-back Matthew Sorinola.
According to TEAMtalk, Lilywhites boss Ryan Lowe likes the 22-year-old, who has recently seen his contract at Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise (USG) terminated by mutual consent.
A move in January supposedly interests Preston, who sit 11th in the table after Friday night’s 1-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday at Deepdale. However, if the rumour is to be true, Lowe faces competition for the former MK Dons defender, who can operate on either flank. Indeed, it’s been reported that Championship rivals Southampton, Middlesbrough and Stoke have also been keeping tabs on the player.
Sorinola moved to the top flight in Belgium in 2021 but has failed to make an impression with the Brussels outfit. His first season on the continent saw him make 14 league appearances. However, last term he spent the season on loan at Swansea, who were managed by Southampton boss Russell Martin at the time.
Sorinola hadn't featured for USG during the 2023-24 campaign before his exit. In fact, he made the bench just once this term and was exluded from all other match-day squads before time was called on his stay.
Lowe likes to operate with full-backs, although reverted to a back four for the defeat to Wednesday. The link with Sorinola comes as Liverpool loanee Calvin Ramsey continues to struggle to make an impact at Deepdale.