The transfer window is less than a week away from getting underway.

PNE have already confirmed one signing ahead of the transfer window, with Jordan Thompson last week arriving on a free transfer.

The Lilywhites are expecting a second through the door at Deepdale soon, with Daniel Iversen heavily tipped with a return to Lancashire this summer.

Paul Heckingbottom has wasted no time in starting his business early as he looks to avoid a repeat of their 20th-placed finish during the 2024-25 campaign.

Now, a new name has entered the fray, with PNE once again reportedly eyeing a loan deal for Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O’Brien.

The article suggests North End are set to battle with newly-promoted Wrexham and Spanish side Valencia for his signature, while Swansea City and Hull have previously been credited with interest.

After returning from the MLS with LA FC in January, O’Brien spent the second half of the season on loan in south Wales - appearing 16 times under Alan Sheehan, who is believed to be a strong admirer of the ex-Bradford loanee.

The midfielder has amassed just 17 appearances for Forest following his switch from Huddersfield in July 2022 and has four stints away from the Premier League outfit during his time at the City Ground.

O’Brien currently has 12 months remaining on his current terms with the Premier League outfit and has a number of Championship clubs circulating.

Paul Heckingbottom on PNE’s transfer plans

It's set to be a 'big' summer at Deepdale. | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

PNE have wasted no time in getting their business started early, with the window set to get underway next Sunday.

The market will then remain open until June 10 before closing. The shutters will then come off six days later and business can continue to take place until deadline day on September 1.

And Heckingbottom is expecting a busy window for the Lilywhites as he prepares for his first summer in the hot-seat at Deepdale.

“It's going to be a big summer, a huge summer. I think this league next season is going to be the toughest it's been.

“The money is going to be frightening when the teams have come down again, who are big and have got parachute payments. The teams who are coming up have probably got the most money coming up out of League One, as well.

“It's going to be such a strong, strong league for lots of different reasons. Probably, how well we do will be determined on how well we perform in the market this summer.

“You never have that (funding to do as much as you want) as a manager. The money is the money, but the backing to do the most with that money, yeah, definitely, 100%. The work starts now.

“Whatever we need to do to get the best squad. It's going to depend, isn't it? Peter had a list of players, or had conversations, but it's on hold, you can't do anything. If you get your ‘Plan A’ then fantastic, but it generally doesn't happen, so you have to be ready to move and just go with the flow of that to get the best possible squad.

“That's why I say loans are going to be important. Free transfers, we can afford a small pool (of them). So, yeah, we're going to make some signings - as many permanents as possible, the right character, the right player and then we'll certainly be bulking up the squad with as good a loans as possible. And we want to avoid just getting numbers... we want to make sure we can get loans to try and improve the XI. But again, the competition for those players is immense.”

