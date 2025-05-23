Cody Drameh made 28 league appearances for Hull City across the 2024/25 season | Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Preston North End are interested in signing the Hull City defender

Preston North End have seen a bid for Hull City defender Cody Drameh rejected, the Lancashire Post understands.

Earlier this week, reports emerged that the Lilywhites had an approach knocked back by the Tigers. That is believed to have been a verbal offer, with North End then making a written one a few days later. A permanent exit from the MKM Stadium, despite only joining last summer, remains on the cards for Drameh.

The 23-year-old is wanted by Preston and open to the move, but Derby County are also keen while Blackburn Rovers are believed to have expressed interest this week. The Rams saw a loan offer rejected by Hull, but Derby boss John Eustace has worked with the player before - at Birmingham City - and could push for a permanent deal.

Hull’s valuation is believed to be in the region of £1million, but sources suggest the eventual fee will be lower. Drameh joined upon the expiry of his Leeds United contract last summer but the Tigers owed compensation, due to the defender being under-24. He made 28 appearances last year but was only given 73 minutes in the last 16 games.

Drameh has played 98 games at Championship level with time spent at Birmingham, Luton and Cardiff, as well as Leeds and Hull. He made four Premier League appearances for the Elland Road club, whose academy he joined in 2020 from Fulham. Drameh sees himself thriving in a right wing-back role, which could boost Preston’s chances.

