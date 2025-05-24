Championship rivals given huge boost over former Preston North End defender as reputation soars
PNE’s Championship rivals Portsmouth have been given a huge boost over former Lilywhites defender John Mousinho.
The ex-North End man’s stock is on the rise on the south coast after a successful two-and-a-half-year stint at Fratton Park.
Following his left-field appointment in January 2023, the 39-year-old went on to claim the League One title in his first full campaign in management before securing the Blues’ survival in their first season back in the Championship.
In fact, Mousinho guided Portsmouth to a 16th-placed finish - four points clear of PNE, whose last win of the term came against Portsmouth in March.
With interest growing in his services, the Pompey boss became a surprise favourite for the vacant West Brom role - although he later rubbished those claims.
Championship rivals including Hull City, Southampton, Norwich City and Southampton are all on the search for new managers ahead of next term.
But Portsmouth CEO Andrew Cullen has made it clear Portsmouth are yet to receive any interest in the former PNE defender.
He told our sister paper The News: ‘No, and we’re all absolutely thrilled with how well John has done, establishing himself now as the second longest-serving manager in the Championship.
‘We’re absolutely delighted with what he’s achieved. To win League One, take us back into the Championship and maintain our status, the leadership he gives and alignment he has with Rich in terms of our sporting director is the bedrock of our success.
‘We’re very lucky to have John and it’s always an issue when you have a successful head coach, players or members of staff. They are always going to attract attention in football in terms in what they achieve and how successful they are.
‘But we’re really lucky because John is totally committed to the club and we rewarded that success with a new contract last September.
‘We’re delighted with our working relationship with him and looking forward to seeing where we can take the club under John’s leadership and working with (sporting director) Rich (Hughes) himself.’
No interest in former Preston defender and Pompey boss yet
Portsmouth suffered a terrible start to the campaign, winning just one of their first 14 games in the Championship. But it wouldn’t be until his former side made the trip to Fratton Park in November which kick-started their campaign.
The Lilywhites’ 3-1 defeat on the south coast began an impressive climb to safety for Pompey, who would confirm their survival with two games to go.
And with Mousinho now the second longest-serving manager in the Championship behind Michael Carrick, Cullen praised the Blues for staying put with the former Deepdale man, who amassed 32 appearances in two seasons for PNE.
‘I feel very, very fortunate we have that back. It’s been a two-way process, no one panicked when we had a difficult run in September and October because we’ve all bought into the long term here, not just a knee-jerk short-term reaction you see at other clubs.
‘It’s very difficult for head coaches at other football clubs, where you have a bad run of six games and your position might feel precarious.
‘Yes, we are all judged on results but we want to make sure we have the long-term plan in place, we know where we’re trying to get to and what we’re trying to build in terms of the football strategy. That’s been well executed by Rich and John - and been well backed by the owners.’
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.