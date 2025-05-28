Preston North End target Cody Drameh | Getty Images

Preston North End continue to look for a breakthrough in their transfer pursuit of Hull defender Cody Drameh

Preston North End have been urged to stick to their guns over a potential move for Hull defender Cody Drameh.

The Lilywhites are keen on the former Leeds United full-back, who is free to leave the MKM Stadium this summer, and have had an offer for the 23-year-old rejected by the managerless Tigers.

The Lancashire Evening Post’s George Hodgson has welcomed Paul Heckingbottom’s interest in a player who already has bags of Championship experience and would certainly prove a worthwhile addition to the Deepdale ranks.

But he believes North End shouldn’t pay over the odds for a full-back Hull value at around £1m and who played just four times since the beginning of February as the Tigers’ bid to remain in the Championship went down to the final day of the season.

The Cody Drameh to Preston North End verdict

Sharing his thoughts on the situation in the latest episode of the Preston North End Weekly podcast, Hodgson said: “I think (PNE) were linked a couple of years ago and beaten in the race but, 23, experienced, versatile, I don't think it would be a bad one.

"I saw it kick-off (on social media) about not paying £1m which is, apparently, what Hull are asking for. But, if (North End) do not value him at that, and other clubs don't, then I would be reluctant to just splash that on a right-back when it is probably (around) a third of the budget.

“So, no harm in trying to get the best deal done. I saw he played around 70 minutes in the last 16 games for Hull.

"If that was a PNE player, you would not expect them to command £1m.

“Regardless of the fact he has come through at Leeds, is experienced at the level and won promotion with Luton, that is a player you should be looking at and trying to get something cut-price.

“By all accounts he is quite keen to move, so I would stick with them. Obviously, history would suggest that when (PNE) do this they miss out and regret it. But, it seems there is a decent chance of it getting done; if you can save yourself a bit of money you'd be daft not to."

Preston North End’s early transfer business

Preston North End new-boy Jordan Thompson | Getty Images

Preston North End have been quick to add to their ranks following the end of the 2024-25 season.

Left-footed midfielder Jordan Thompson has arrived on a free transfer from Stoke, while keeper Daniel Iversen completed his long-anticipated move back to Deepdale on Tuesday after he signed a four-year deal.

However, it appears North End’s interest in Drameh is proving more complicated.

As well as Hull holding out for £1m for the former Birmingham, Luton and Cardiff loanee, North End face competition from fellow Championship sides Derby and Blackburn. Meanwhile, French duo Reims and Toulouse are also reportedly keen.

