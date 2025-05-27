Danile Iversen has signed a four-year deal at Preston North End | Getty Images

Daniel Iversen becomes Preston North End’s second signing of the summer as he follows Jordan Thompson through the doors at Deepdale

Paul Heckingbottom has explained his decision to bring goalkeeper Daniel Iversen back to Preston North End.

The 27-year-old has returned to Deepdale on a permanent deal following two loan spells at the club between January 2021 and May 2022.

Iversen has signed a four-year deal with the Lilywhites and will officially join when his current Leicester City deal expires at the end of June.

The Dane’s return comes as no surprise, with the former Sir Tom Finney Player of the Year heavily linked with a move in recent weeks. He’ll replace Freddie Woodman in goal, with the soon-to-be out-of-contract PNE stopper to leave the club once his deal runs out next month.

But explaining why he’s opted to bring Iversen - who spent the second half of the 2023-24 season on loan at Stoke - back, Heckingbottom wasn’t short of reasons.

Heckingbottom: Daniel Iversen is a great goalkeeper

Paul Heckingbottom. | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

The North End boss told the club website once the keeper’s arrival was confirmed: “I’m delighted we’ve got this deal done. Daniel’s an experienced goalkeeper who knows what it means to be a PNE player and he has the capability to make crucial saves and earn his team valuable points.

“Everybody who worked with him during his previous two spells here can’t speak highly enough of him and I think both Daniel and Polly [Mike Pollitt] are looking forward to working with each other again.

“From the conversations we’ve had, it’s really clear that he’s very excited to be coming back and from our side we’re happy we’ve made that happen because he’s a great goalkeeper.”

A popular figure, Iversen made 71 apearances for PNE while on loan from Leciester earlier in his career, playing for the club under previous bosses Alex Neil and Frankie McAvoy.

He failed to make an appearance for recently-relegated Leicester during their 2024-25 Premier League season. He leaves the Foxes after making just 17 appearances for the club in all competitions over the past nine seasons.

