The midfielder left Stoke City after five-and-a-half years this summer

Preston North End have confirmed the signing of midfielder Jordan Thompson.

The Northern Ireland international becomes the Lilywhites’ first addition of the summer transfer window, following his release from Stoke City. Thompson made 178 appearances for the Potters in his five-and-a-half seasons with them.

He has put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal, with the option of a further at Deepdale. Manager Paul Heckingbottom was said to be after a left-footed midfield player and Thompson - who will officially join from July 1 - ticks that box.

On making the move to PNE, he said: “I’m delighted. It’s been quite a quick turnaround and I’m just glad it’s all done now. It’s a massive club and it’s one that I want to be part of.

“I’m looking forward to getting in pre-season, meeting the rest of the boys and the staff properly and getting going. I spoke to the manager and Stuart and they’ve shown me clips of where they see me playing. They were really keen to get me in.

“As a player that’s what you want to hear. I just want to get on the ball and try and get our attacking players on the ball. I try and dictate play as a midfielder and out of possession I get in and around players to try and win the ball back. I’ve got a bit of bite to my game so I’m really looking forward to it.”

Thompson is the first piece of business in what promises to be a busy summer for Preston. Heckingbottom is building for his first full season at the football club, after North End avoided relegation on the final day of the 2024/25 season.

He fills the void left behind by departing midfielder Ryan Ledson, whose seven-year association with PNE has come to an end. Thompson came through the Manchester United ranks and played for Rangers and Blackpool, before his 2020 move to Stoke.

