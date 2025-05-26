Daniel Iversen | AFP via Getty Images

The goalkeeper’s contract at Leicester City is expiring this summer

Daniel Iversen is set to finalise a move to Preston North End this week, the Lancashire Post understands.

Leicester City’s season concluded at AFC Bournemouth on Sunday and the Dane can now put the finishing touches on a permanent return to Deepdale. His contract expires with the Foxes this summer and PNE have agreed a deal to bring the shot-stopper back to the Lancashire.

It is expected Iversen will complete his medical this week, before going away on holiday. Goalkeeper was a key position for Preston to address this summer after Freddie Woodman’s exit upon the expiry of his deal. The former Newcastle United man was PNE’s number one for three years and Iversen will now take on that responsibility.

He needs no introduction to the North End faithful, having been hugely popular during his 18 months on loan at Deepdale. Iversen made 71 appearances for the Lilywhites, keeping 23 clean sheets and winning 2021/22 Player of the Year. The season after he played a handful of games for Leicester in the top flight.

In January 2023, though, he headed back to the Championship on loan and made 19 appearances for Stoke City - for whom he kept seven clean sheets. In the latest campaign, Iversen did not made a single appearance. He was an unused substitute on 16 occasions for Leicester and therefore desperate to play week-in-week-out, once again.

Speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire earlier this month, Preston North End CEO Peter Ridsdale outlined his ‘total confidence’ of landing their number one goalkeeper target. It was stated that North End had spoken to four shot-stoppers in total. Heckingbottom, who often praised his defenders for protecting the net well, will be hoping Iversen can rediscover his best form and make more big saves in a PNE shirt.

Paul Gallagher’s verdict on Iversen swoop

The former PNE and Leicester man told the Lancashire Post: “If Preston manage to sign Daniel Iversen then that would be another fantastic signing. Daniel's played with a lot of the lads at Preston; he's played with JT (Jordan Thompson) at Stoke.

“You're building relationships that are already known to each other. If Preston can capture someone like Daniel, who's been at Preston before, got Player of the Year and is highly thought of by the fans, that will give the club and city a real boost in terms of capturing Daniel's quality.

“He's at a perfect age - goalkeepers can play up to 40. I think Daniel now, going back to Leicester after being at Stoke and playing all the games, then not playing at Leicester, I think he just wants to play.

“When he had his time at Preston, he really was a phenomenal goalkeeper and he still is. I think the Preston fans really adore Daniel in terms of how he plays, his personality when he plays. Some of the saves he makes are outrageous. He's a top, top goalkeeper at that level.”

