Freddie Woodman’s three-year spell with PNE is coming to a close.

Manchester United’s chances of signing Freddie Woodman could take a new twist this summer amid latest goalkeeping developments at Old Trafford.

Strong reports emerged on Monday that the Red Devils are set to make a major U-turn over Tom Heaton, who looked set to depart following the season’s conclusion.

However, the Daily Mail have claimed the 39-year-old will extend his stay with Ruben Amorim’s side - penning a new 12-month deal.

The former Burnley stopper was rumoured to leave Manchester United this summer, with a major overhaul of their goalkeeping departments on the cards.

Manchester United’s goalkeeping overhaul

Heaton is currently the third-choice option at Old Trafford behind number one Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir but has made just two first-team appearances during his three-year stay.

The 28-year-old was one of eight players set to leave Deepdale at the end of their deals following PNE’s 20th-placed Championship finish.

The shot-stopper missed the Lilywhites’ final eight matches of the campaign after sustaining an ankle injury in the March international break.

With his future away from North End, he looked set to make the move to the Premier League outfit, with Heaton expected to leave. But with the latest developments, it would be highly unlikely Woodman would fill in the number two role behind Onana. A move closer to home could be on the cards for the keeper, who was born in London.

The former Newcastle man spent three years with PNE, keeping 44 clean sheets in 138 appearances in all competitions.

PNE closing in on Freddie Woodman replacement

The Lilywhites themselves have wasted no time in searching for a new number, with Daniel Iversen closing in on a return to Lancashire.

The Lancashire Post understands North End have agreed a deal for the Leicester City stopper and is set to complete his move this week.

The 27-year-old was hugely popular during his 18-month stint at Deepdale and registered 23 clean sheets on his way to the 2021-22 Player of the Season award.

Iversen didn’t make a single outing for the relegated Foxes but featured 16 times on the bench in the Premier League.

A move for the ex-Stoke City loanee is a great move according to former PNE ace Paul Gallagher. He told The Lancashire Post: “If Preston manage to sign Daniel Iversen then that would be another fantastic signing. Daniel's played with a lot of the lads at Preston; he's played with JT (Jordan Thompson) at Stoke.

“You're building relationships that are already known to each other. If Preston can capture someone like Daniel, who's been at Preston before, got Player of the Year and is highly thought of by the fans, that will give the club and city a real boost in terms of capturing Daniel's quality.

“He's at a perfect age - goalkeepers can play up to 40. I think Daniel now, going back to Leicester after being at Stoke and playing all the games, then not playing at Leicester, I think he just wants to play.

“When he had his time at Preston, he really was a phenomenal goalkeeper and he still is. I think the Preston fans really adore Daniel in terms of how he plays, his personality when he plays. Some of the saves he makes are outrageous. He's a top, top goalkeeper at that level.”