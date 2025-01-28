Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He has been a star man for Wigan Athletic over the last couple of seasons

Preston North End have reportedly seen a bid rejected for Wigan Athletic star Sam Tickle.

That is according to Football Insider, who claim the League One club have knocked back an offer from the Lilywhites. Tickle has been linked with PNE before but the Lancashire Post is not aware of any official bid from North End.

The 22-year-old is valued highly at the DW Stadium and signed a new long-term deal in May, until the summer of 2028. Tickle is thought to be on Preston’s radar but Wigan are in a strong position and could demand a significant fee for the player.

Sam Tickle has represented England U21s | Getty Images

Tickle has made 84 appearances for Wigan and kept 31 clean sheets since making his debut in October 2021. The Latics academy product earned a England Under-21 call-up in March and won his first cap against Luxembourg. Both Sunderland and Arsenal have been linked with him in the last 12 months.

North End could be on the search for a new goalkeeper this summer if Freddie Woodman does not pen fresh terms at Deepdale. The former Newcastle United man has been Preston’s first choice for two-and-a-half years - making 127 appearances - but sees his contract expire in the summer.

“He’s just an unbelievable talent.”

Wigan boss Shaun Maloney hailed Tickle as an ‘outstanding young talent’ after the news of his contract extension last year - while sporting director Gregor Rioch described him as ‘phenomenal’. Back in November, Maloney suggested he had the best English goalkeeper outside of the top flight.

"Sam has made two unbelievable saves at the end...and he's just an unbelievable talent,” said Maloney. “I still don't think people realise how good this guy is. I don't care if he is the No.3 goalkeeper for the England Under-21s... if there is a shot to be saved and my job depends on it, or my life depends on it, there isn't another English goalkeeper in all four leagues I'd choose over him.

"I watch the Premier League and the Championship and I don't see anyone - who's English - as good as him at shot-stopping. And I really mean that... obviously, there's still some areas he can improve on but in terms of shot-stopping? I've worked with some very good English goalkeepers during my career and I've not seen a better shot-stopper than Sam.

"And you have to remember this is only the start of his second season as a senior player...I don't know how much more praise I can give him, how higher I can go. It's just incredible that, when we arrived, this guy was in the reserves...what a player."