Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has been charged with misconduct.

The Lilywhites boss was sent off during half-time of PNE’s away clash at Watford. He did not appear for the second half and watched the rest of the match - which his team won 2-1 thanks to Milutin Osmajic’s brace - on a TV in the dressing room.

Referee Tom Nield was the referee to dismiss Heckingbottom for ‘foul and abusive’ language in the tunnel - with it stated that the Preston boss then entered the technical area before the start of the season half.

The FA’s statement said: “Paul Heckingbottom has been charged with misconduct following the EFL Championship fixture between Preston North End and Watford on Tuesday 21 January.

“The manager allegedly acted in an improper manner and/or used threatening and/or abusive and/or insulting words and/or behaviour towards the match official/s around the tunnel area at half time, which led to his dismissal.

“It’s further alleged that he acted in an improper manner following his dismissal by entering the technical area prior to the start of the second half.”

Heckingbottom has until January 29 to respond to the allegations, as per the FA. North End’s boss was unable to conduct post-match press conference duty at Vicarage Road, with assistant manager Stuart McCall stepping in.

He was back in the dugout for Saturday’s win over Middlesbrough and spoke to the media after the game. The Preston chief did not wish to discuss his sending off in the pre-match press conference for the Boro clash.

PNE led 1-0 at the break against Watford. McCall explained one decision which particularly confused and frustrated him - when Ryan Ledson was penalised for heading the ball inside the Watford box.