Preston North End transfers: Signing inbound, midfielder linked and striker update emerges

Latest Preston North End transfer news and rumours as they prepare for the new season

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 10th Jul 2023, 19:00 BST- 2 min read

Preston North End have been patiently going about their business so far this summer. Liverpool right-back Calvin Ramsey has been the only arrival through the door on loan for the upcoming season.

Ryan Lowe is expected to conclude some more additions in the near future. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours coming out of the club...

Midfielder incoming

The most significant news regarding Preston at the moment is the fact that midfielder Mads Frøkjær-Jensen is closing in on a move from Odense. Ekstrabladet claim the Lilywhites have reached an agreement to land the 23-year-old and he has headed over from Scandinavia for a medical in England. He scored eight goals in all competitions in the last campaign.

Striker latest

Lowe is keen to bring back Everton striker Tom Cannon to Deepdale in some capacity this window. The Liverpool Echo claim he has met with the club twice to discuss the prospect of either another loan or permanent switch. Sunderland are also in the frame for his signature, although Luton Town are not believed to be interested.

Midfielder said to be on radar

Preston are reportedly weighing up a swoop for Huddersfield Town midfielder Duane Holmes, according to a report by LancashireLive. The 28-years-old, who has made two caps for the USA national team, still has another 12 months left on his contract with the Terriers. He has scored 10 goals in 86 appearances for the Yorkshire outfit in all competitions to date.

Update on forward

The Lilywhites have been linked with Accrington Stanley forward Tommy Leigh this summer and in this latest update by The News, Portsmouth are said to have dropped out of the chase to land him. Plymouth Argyle have also been mentioned as a potential suitor recently. The 23-year-old found the net on seven occasions last term.

Next opponents

Preston’s next pre-season friendly opponents are Barrow this weekend. The Bluebirds beat FC United of Manchester 2-0 over the weekend after a brace by Tyrell Warren. Former Lilywhites striker Jamie Proctor signed for them in June after leaving Port Vale.