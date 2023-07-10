Preston North End are reportedly closing in on the signing of Mads Frøkjær-Jensen from Odense. Ekstrabladet claim the Lilywhites have reached an agreement to land the midfielder.

If a deal is to be completed, he would become Ryan Lowe’s second summer signing behind right-back Calvin Ramsey. Here is an insight into what to expect from the former Denmark youth international...

Strengths

At the age of 23, Frøkjær-Jensen has the potential to grow and develop in the future. The Copenhagen-born man has been a key player for Odense over recent years and has made 120 appearances in all competitions for them to date, chipping in with 18 goals and 16 assists which shows his creativity in the middle of the park.

He enjoyed a successful past campaign in the Danish Superliga and fired in eight goals as his side finished in 8th position in the table. Using data collected by Wyscout, he had a passing accuracy of 76.6% last term and 75.9% throughout his whole spell with his current club to date.

In addition, Frøkjær-Jensen is a player who seems to like to take a shot from midfield. He had 34 shots on target in the league in the last campaign, 73.5% of which were on target, which means Preston fans could see their proposed new addition try and test Championship goalkeepers next season.

He stands at 6ft 1inc which isn’t a bad height for someone in midfield and means he should be able to battle for aerial balls. He is also right-footed and currently wears the number 29.

Weaknesses

Frøkjær-Jensen still has a year left on his contract Odense meaning the Lilywhites will have to fork out a transfer fee in order to lure him to England. As with any time a club is paying money, there is an element of risk and they will hope their financial commitment to signing him will pay off down the line.