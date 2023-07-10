Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe reflects on emotional pre-season return to Bury

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has admitted it was emotional returning to Gigg Lane on Sunday. The Lilywhites sent a young team to take on the non-league outfit.

They ended up winning 3-0 courtesy of goals by Kian Taylor, Lewis Leigh and Kitt Nelson. The match was primarily about giving the youngsters some more experience by getting some game time against older players.

Bury FC and Bury AFC have merged to form one club again and their fans got to see their team in action on home soil again against Preston. They will be playing in the North West Counties Football League next season as they look to rise back up the football pyramid.

Lowe had three separate spells as a striker with the Shakers during his playing career. He then became their manager in 2018 and guided them to the League Two title during his tenure.

Bury then went bust in 2020 and it has taken them a while to lift themselves back on their feet until now, with two clubs now becoming one again. Preston’s manager was pleased to return to his old stomping ground over the weekend and told the official club website: “I didn’t want it to be about me because I’ve been here before. It was about the fans coming back in their numbers, and our fans being there with us as well and our youngsters pitting their wits against some solid pros and ex-pros and good payers.

“But it’s always nice to have a game back at Gigg Lane. I never thought I’d see the day of coming back to Gigg Lane.

“I played here a couple of weeks ago in a couple of charity matches but to have a competitive match, even though it was only a friendly, and to see the fans out in their numbers and really rallying their team on [was great].

“I was a little bit emotional – I’m not going to lie – towards the end, but I’m just pleased that Bury are back in business now and they can continue their journey back up the leagues.”

In terms of the performance, he said: “It was a tough test for them, especially in the first half with tackles flying in and whatnot.

“They were getting in our faces and we had to find a way and they sure did. They scored three good goals so I’m really pleased.”

