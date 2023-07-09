News you can trust since 1886
Preston North End’s best starting XI next season if the transfer rumours are true including Wigan Athletic and Huddersfield Town pair - gallery

A look at how Preston North End could line up next season as they prepare for another year in the Championship

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 9th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST

Preston North End have been patient with their recruitment since the end of last season as Ryan Lowe carefully weighs up his options. Liverpool right-back Calvin Ramsey is the only arrival at Deepdale so far this summer after he secured a loan switch.

The Lilywhites have been linked with a whole host of players over recent times and are expected to make some strides in the market over the next couple of weeks. In the meantime, here is a look at how Preston could line up next season if the transfer rumours are true, with some interesting inclusions in there...

He has made the number one spot his own.

1. Freddie Woodman

He has made the number one spot his own.

The right-back will be eager to show what he can do at Preston.

2. Calvin Ramsey

The right-back will be eager to show what he can do at Preston.

He made 47 appearances in all competitions last term.

3. Jordan Storey

He made 47 appearances in all competitions last term.

The centre-back has been linked with a switch this summer.

4. Jack Whatmough (Wigan)

The centre-back has been linked with a switch this summer.

