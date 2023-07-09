Preston North End have been patient with their recruitment since the end of last season as Ryan Lowe carefully weighs up his options. Liverpool right-back Calvin Ramsey is the only arrival at Deepdale so far this summer after he secured a loan switch.

The Lilywhites have been linked with a whole host of players over recent times and are expected to make some strides in the market over the next couple of weeks. In the meantime, here is a look at how Preston could line up next season if the transfer rumours are true, with some interesting inclusions in there...