Preston North End’s best starting XI next season if the transfer rumours are true including Wigan Athletic and Huddersfield Town pair - gallery
A look at how Preston North End could line up next season as they prepare for another year in the Championship
Preston North End have been patient with their recruitment since the end of last season as Ryan Lowe carefully weighs up his options. Liverpool right-back Calvin Ramsey is the only arrival at Deepdale so far this summer after he secured a loan switch.
The Lilywhites have been linked with a whole host of players over recent times and are expected to make some strides in the market over the next couple of weeks. In the meantime, here is a look at how Preston could line up next season if the transfer rumours are true, with some interesting inclusions in there...