Championship news: Blackburn Rovers and Coventry City duo wanted, Cardiff City man heads out on loan
Latest transfer news and rumours regarding some of Preston North End’s Championship rivals
The transfer window is in full swing as teams around the Championship continue to bolster their ranks. Preston North End have been pretty quiet so far as they prepare for the new season.
Ryan Lowe’s side finished 12th in the table in the last campaign. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from across the league at the moment...
Blackburn Rovers star wanted
Blackburn Rovers could face a battle to keep hold of midfielder Adam Wharton over the coming weeks. The Sun claim that the 19-year-old is on the radar of Premier League pair Newcastle United and Everton right now. Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side have already lost key attacker Ben Brereton Diaz to Villarreal since the end of last term.
Coventry City midfielder eyed
Gustavo Hamer has been a hit since joining Coventry City in 2020 from PEC Zwolle and helped them reach the play-off final in the last campaign. However, they were beaten on penalties by Luton Town at Wembley and missed out on promotion to the top flight. The Daily Mail suggest the former Feyenoord man is now on the radar of fellow second tier outfit Leeds United and Fulham.
Cardiff City man departs on loan
Cardiff City defender Ollie Denham has been given the green light to head out on loan to Dundee United to get some experience under his belt. The 21-year-old, who was on the books at Manchester United before moving to Wales a couple of years ago, has played eight times for the Bluebirds so far in his career and will now temporarily continue his development up in Scotland. He has also now become teammates with former Preston midfielder Liam Grimshaw at Tannadice Park.