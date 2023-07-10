The transfer window is in full swing as teams around the Championship continue to bolster their ranks. Preston North End have been pretty quiet so far as they prepare for the new season.

Ryan Lowe’s side finished 12th in the table in the last campaign. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from across the league at the moment...

Blackburn Rovers star wanted

Blackburn Rovers could face a battle to keep hold of midfielder Adam Wharton over the coming weeks. The Sun claim that the 19-year-old is on the radar of Premier League pair Newcastle United and Everton right now. Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side have already lost key attacker Ben Brereton Diaz to Villarreal since the end of last term.

Coventry City midfielder eyed

Gustavo Hamer has been a hit since joining Coventry City in 2020 from PEC Zwolle and helped them reach the play-off final in the last campaign. However, they were beaten on penalties by Luton Town at Wembley and missed out on promotion to the top flight. The Daily Mail suggest the former Feyenoord man is now on the radar of fellow second tier outfit Leeds United and Fulham.

Cardiff City man departs on loan