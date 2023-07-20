Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna believes playing against Preston North End and dealing with the Lilywhites’ threat from set-pieces was a good lesson for his side. The Tractor Boys won 2-1 at Deepdale on Wednesday evening.

The East Anglian outfit went 2-0 up after goals by attacking pair Conor Chaplin and George Hirst either side of the interval. Youngster Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile pulled a goal back for the hosts but they weren’t able to find an equaliser.

Preston’s opponents were promoted from League One last season and have been busy preparing for life back in the Championship next term. They have delved into the transfer market to sign the likes of Hirst, Jack Taylor and Cieran Slicker.

Speaking after their win over Ryan Lowe’s side, McKenna told the East Anglian Daily Times: “The large majority of the players knew they were only going to play 45 minutes so that helps because you feel like you’re not saving anything. That was the goal, to go out there and play at absolute full throttle. I liked our work with the ball, I liked our work without the ball. We did a lot of good things.

“There are definitely things in there to improve though. Preston’s threat on set plays that was a good lesson for us because it shows you can be playing well, as we were, but they could have scored on a set-play and we would have been 1-0 down. That would have made it a very difficult game, not just tonight but especially in a full stadium.”

He added: “There’s lots to learn, lots to improve, but tonight was, as was pre-planned, a big step up in intensity. Football-wise it was a good step forwards in performance.”

